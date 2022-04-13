Old Mill Run Returns To Columbia This Saturday

The Old Mill Run will return to Columbia, California this Saturday and for the first time in its’ 45 years history, there will be no registration cost!

Co-Founder Chris Bateman and current Coordinator Dave Urquhart, were Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day”.

Chris Bateman helped start the Old Mill Run in the 1970’s because, “I was a little bit out out of shape and here was a sport where all I had to do was sweat. I called Roger Scott, who was the Director of the County Recreation Department, and we discussed a 10K run in Columbia. He agreed and we had a turnout of 263 runners at that first run in 1978. Running was the big national trend back then and this event was a pretty big deal for the first decade. Like most trends, the number of participating runners has decreased over the years. However, the one thing that hasn’t changed is that the starting line and finish line remains on Main Street in Columbia”.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the run was suspended for a couple of years.

Now that it is back, there will be a noticeable difference: No Entry Fee.

The Old Mill Run, that is strictly for fun, will feature a 10K Run, a 2-Mile Walk, a 2 Mile Run, all starting at 9 AM and a Kid’s Run that begins at 8:45 AM.

According to Urquhart, “There is no entry fee this year. Additionally, there will be no t-shirts, official times, places or awards. After a two year hiatus, our goal is to simply have a safe and fun time outdoors in Columbia. We only ask that you sign a waiver.”

The run starts at the Candy Kitchen on Main Street in Columbia.

For more information contact Urquhart at Urquhart32dave@gmail.com or take a look at oldmillrun.org.

