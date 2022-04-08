15 New Cases In Tuolumne Covid Report, Updates To Isolation And Quarantine

CDC Covid data tracker Community Transmission View Photo

Updated guidance on isolation and quarantine was issued by the California Department of Public Health. Tuolumne Public Health details the update includes removing quarantine recommendations for asymptomatic exposed persons (for the general public, NOT applicable to healthcare personnel and Emergency Medical Services personnel), adding recommendations for work exclusion or restriction in specified high-risk settings, and updated definitions for close contact and infectious periods. The updated guidance can be viewed here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 14 new community cases and one new Sierra Conservation Center case and no hospitalizations from Saturday, April 2nd to Friday, April 8th. There are 13 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports no active inmate cases. Last week, including Saturday and Sunday there were a total of nine new community cases.

The newly reported community cases this week include two age 17 and younger and five cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: one girl age 11 or younger, one girl age 12 to 17, a woman age 18 to 29, two women and one man in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, one woman and one man in their 50s, three women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 3.1 from 2.5 per 100,000 population. A total of 17 more are counted as released from isolation, in all 10,636 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 1.1% down from 1.7% and 63% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Tuolumne County remains in the least severe “low” (green) community Covid level of according to the CDC determined by factors like new hospital admissions and inpatient beds metrics, and based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. All other California counties except Plumas are also green. Tuolumne and Stanislaus are also in the lowest community transmission level but as seen in the image Calaveras, Amador, Mariposa and other surrounding counties are in the yellow Moderate transmission level. Fresno is at the highest level of community transmission and some coastal counties are in the level below High, at Substantial.

Positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us including anyone not fully vaccinated, children under 5 who cannot be vaccinated yet, and those with weakened immune systems from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 are to get vaccinated (including a booster), wear a mask in public (Masking is not required but is still strongly recommended. State guidance on face coverings here, requires that all individuals regardless of vaccination status wear a mask on public transit, in healthcare settings, and in emergency shelters and cooling centers. Public health also recommends that individuals keep six feet of distance and avoid crowds when possible, wash hands and clean surfaces frequently, and stay home when sick.

Calaveras Public Health has begun updating weekly on Tuesdays. On April 5th they had six new cases since their last update on Friday. They reported five active cases and no Covid hospitalizations or newly confirmed deaths.

Mariposa Public Health reports six new cases so far this week (Saturday through Thursday). There are two active cases and one resident hospitalized with Covid.

COVID-19 Testing the Mother Lode Fairgrounds has antigen and PCR tests and is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment by going to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Additionally, the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office has rapid tests available for all public and private school students in Tuolumne County. Check with your child’s school office to pick up a testing kit or you can pick one up at the County School’s Office Monday – Friday, 8 A.M. – 5 P.M. at 175 Fairview Lane. No appointment is needed and there is no cost.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tuolumne and Calaveras Public Health noted last week here that individuals may receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose if they are age 12 years and older and moderately or severely immunocompromised, or 50 years and older. Another booster is also recommended for those age 18-49 years if they received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. More information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Appointments in Tuolumne and Calaveras can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

4/1 to 4/4 6 4 (1) 1,754 5,939

(77) Calaveras 4/2 to 4/5 6 5 (0) 2,544 7,272

(122) Mariposa 4/2 to 4/7 9 10 (0) 1,175 3,022

(34) Mono

4/1 to 4/8 0 N/A 997 2,967

(9) Tuolumne 4/2 to 4/8 15 13 (0) 5,186 13,478 (181) Citing at-home testing, there are no Stanislaus updates.