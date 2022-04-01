Covid Cases Decline, Update On Booster Doses And School Guidance

CDPH Covid Hospitalizations View Photo

Booster Shots Tuolumne and Calaveras Public Health note that the CDC has issued updated Interim Clinical Considerations regarding booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Based on the FDA Emergency Use Authorizations, individuals may receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose if they are age 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, or 50 years and older who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised, or age 18-49 years old who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. More information can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html. Calaveras Public Health will begin offering second boosters beginning April 1 through its mobile vaccination team. Appointments in Tuolumne can be made through myturn.ca.gov and are required in Calaveras.

Schools On April 6, 2022, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) will update the K-12 guidance to permit asymptomatic exposed students to continue in-person instruction regardless of vaccination status or exposure location. Exposed students remain strongly recommended to wear a well-fitting mask around others, test 3 to 5 days following exposure, and monitor closely for symptoms. The guidance in effect April 6, 2022 is here at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/K-12-Guidance-2021-22-School-Year.aspx.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports nine new community cases and no new Sierra Conservation Center cases or hospitalizations this week. There are 16 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports two currently active inmate cases. Last week, including Saturday and Sunday there were a total of 15 new community cases, and one confirmed death.

The newly reported community cases this week include four cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: one man age 18 to 29, one man in his 30s, one woman and one man in their 40s, one man in his 50s, one woman and one man in their 60s, one man in his 70s and one woman in her 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 2.5 from 3.8 per 100,000 population. A total of seven more are counted as released from isolation, in all 10,619 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 1.7% up from 1.4% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Tuolumne County moved to the least severe “low” (green) level according to the CDC last week as detailed here.

The CDPH Events Playbook is now available for use for those planning any live events and gatherings. View the document here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/COVID-19/Events-Playbook.pdf

Positive actions to protect ourselves and those around us including anyone not fully vaccinated, children under 5 who cannot be vaccinated yet, and those with weakened immune systems from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 are to get vaccinated (including a booster), wear a mask in public (Masking is not required but is still strongly recommended. State guidance on face coverings here, requires that all individuals regardless of vaccination status wear a mask on public transit, in healthcare settings, and in emergency shelters and cooling centers. Public health also recommends that individuals keep six feet of distance and avoid crowds when possible, wash hands and clean surfaces frequently, and stay home when sick.

Calaveras Public Health reports eight new cases since last Friday. Last week there were 13 new cases. From now on the Covid-19 dashboard will be posted once weekly every Tuesday at 4 PM.

Calaveras County Health Officer, Dr. René Ramirez says, “COVID mRNA vaccines remain safe and highly effective in the prevention of severe infections and complications related to COVID-19. The CDC recommends that all eligible individuals stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. Calaveras residents 5 and older who have received or will receive a COVID-19 vaccination, including second boosters, from the period of July 1, 2021 until April 30, 2022 can receive a $45 gift card for each COVID-19 vaccination – for up to two vaccinations. Additional dates, times, and locations for the COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program have been released for April 2022 details are here.

Mariposa Public Health reports six new cases so far this week (Saturday through Thursday). There are two active cases and one resident hospitalized with Covid.

COVID-19 Testing Beginning Monday, April 4th, new days of operation for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Covid testing site will Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment at the LHI State Covid testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds by going to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office has rapid tests available for all public and private school students in Tuolumne County. If you were not able to pick up a testing kit at your child’s school, you can pick one up at the County School’s Office between 8-5 next week, Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM at 175 Fairview Lane. No appointment is needed and there is no cost.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here. California is moving to an “endemic” approach with the “SMARTER Plan” as detailed here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

3/24 to 3/31 3 7 (3) 1,748 5,933

(77) Calaveras 3/26 to 3/31 8 5 (0) 2,552 7,265

(122) Mariposa 3/26 to 3/31 6 2 (1) 1,166 3,013

(30) Mono 3/25 1 N/A 997 2,967

(9) Tuolumne 3/26 to 4/1 9 16 (0) 5,243 13,454 (181) Due to the use of at-home antigen tests (unreported), Stanislaus is not updating their dashboard. Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020 are used to estimate cases in 2022.