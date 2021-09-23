100th COVID-19 Death In Tuolumne

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photos

Tuolumne Public Health shared a statement with their report of the 100th death due to COVID-19 was released today. “The most recent reported death is a somber reminder of all the community members that our county has lost since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every person who has died during this pandemic was someone’s parent, sibling, child, friend, or neighbor. As Tuolumne County passes the 100-death mark, we want to recognize all the lives lost to the virus and the tragic impact on their loved ones and our community.”

For added perspective, Tuolumne Public Health notes additional stats, “The recent death comes on the heels of nationwide reports that 1 in 500 Americans have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. As of September 15, 2021, at least 666,440 people have died nationwide of COVID-19. With the predominance of the delta variant, nationwide hospitalizations and death rates have increased. The surge is reflected in Tuolumne’s case rate of 43 per 100,000 and rise in local hospitalizations. Locally and regionally, hospitals have reached ICU capacity and have utilized the state health officer load-leveling order to move patients out of our region to an available ICU bed.”

As reported here, the CDC identified California as the only state in the nation with a less than “high” Covid-19 transmission.

For a Tuolumne County perspective, 33 of the 100 COVID-19 deaths happened in 2020. According to data available through the California Department of Public Health, CA Vital Data (Cal-ViDa), death statistics, over the past three years the average number of all deaths per month for Tuolumne County Residents is 57. In March of 2020 there was a notable increase to 79, there were also 79 deaths in December, 77 in January 2021, 73 in February, and in July, the most recent information available had 69 total deaths. The data for Tuolumne, Calaveras and Stanislaus for this year and past seven years are in charts included with the image. There were 10 or fewer Influenza and pneumonia deaths in 2020 and 2018, there were 11 in 2019. Heart Disease and Tumors/Cancer (malignant neoplasms) cause the most deaths in Tuolumne and both increased in 2020 from 2019. There were 15 intentional self-harm suicides in 2020 and 11 in 2019. Accidents/unintentional injuries were down to 25 in 2020 from 36 in 2019. The number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths and Parkinson’s disease deaths were the same in 2019 and 2020.

Regarding COVID-19 deaths, County Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, says “We have the ability as individuals to reduce the burden of disease on our community. Consider those actions, such as vaccination, that you can do to help us all out.”

Tuolumne Public Health concluded their statement, “As we continue our fight against COVID-19, we urge the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and layer on safety measures such as masking in public spaces, getting tested, avoid large gatherings and staying home when sick. All these acts make a difference in preventing the death of another community member.”

Tuolumne Public Health reports the new death due to COVID-19 was a woman in her 70s. There are 18 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report. There are 181 active cases including 11 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 43.1 from 46.3 per 100,000 population. A total of 4,426 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, there have been 100 deaths and 1,620 inmate cases, for a total of 6,327 Covid cases. Of Tuolumne’s eligible population to be vaccinated 55% have been vaccinated.

Today’s newly reported cases include 4 cases age 17 or younger and 3 cases are age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl and 3 boys age 12-17, 4 women and 2 men age 18-29, 1 man age 30-39, 1 man age 40 to 49, 3 men age 50-59, 1 woman age 60 -69, 1 woman age 70 to 79 and 1 woman age 80 to 89.

Of the 18 new community cases, 14 were unvaccinated and 4 were vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections reports 3 active cases in the inmates the Sierra Conservation Center oversees which includes all of the Southern Conservation Fire Camps. There are eight correctional facilities in the state managing more active inmate cases.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 8 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report, active cases decreased to 85 from last week’s high of 125. The active cases include 4 current Covid hospitalizations. There are 4 new cases age 0-17 and no new cases in individuals age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 505 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 594 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 52.6% of their eligible population.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

Deaths Amador 9/21 131 12 2,979 50 Calaveras 9/22 85 8 3,343 71 Mariposa 9/22 75 8 1,007 12 Mono 9/22 73 3 1,291 5 Stanislaus 9/22 2,155 127 72,720 1,243 Tuolumne 9/22 181 18 6,327 100