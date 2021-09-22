CDC: California’s COVID Transmission Lower Than Other States

US COVID Transmission View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The CDC reports that 49 states are currently experiencing “high” Covid-19 transmission in part due to the spread of the Delta Variant.

Those 49 are in the highest tier on the CDC’s color-coded grading system. California is the lone state that is in the second tier, “substantial,” transmission. The California Department of Public Health argues that an estimated 70-percent of eligible Californians are now fully vaccinated, which has helped better fend off the arrival of the Delta Variant. An additional 8-percent are partially vaccinated. Vaccination rates in the more rural areas, like the Mother Lode, are lagging behind the state average. Breaking the numbers down further, the CDC lists Tuolumne and Calaveras counties as “high,” while many of the more populated areas of the state are “substantial,” allowing for an overall better state ranking. 54-percent of those eligible in Tuolumne County are fully vaccinated and 49-percent are in Calaveras County.

Also of related note, Monday a new state mandate took effect that requires anyone attending an indoor event with more than 1,000 people to show proof of vaccination. Earlier, people could attend large indoor gatherings by self-attesting they are fully vaccinated.