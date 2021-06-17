Father’s Day Weekend Events

Bocce ball courts at Twain Harte Meadows Park View Photo

The community events calendar is filling up with events, fundraisers and celebrations.

Tonight is opening night for Calaveras High School for an outdoor production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” The performance is in the upper field at Calaveras High School, at 7:00 pm each night through Sunday. Details are in the event calendar here.

Tonight is the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm. Certified Farmers Market in Angels Camp is Friday from 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is also Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

Saturday and Sunday Tuolumne County Master Gardeners are hosting Polystyrene Collection Days. Polystyrene or Styrofoam (trademarked brand polystyrene) needs to be free of tape, tags, labels and food and the food-grade polystyrene needs to be separate from the packing grade. The volunteers will be set up on Microtronics Way next to the Waste Management Recycling site from 9am to 4pm and on Sunday, June 20, from 10am to 2pm at Waste Management, Inc. Microtronics Way. More details are in the event listing here.

Get your tickets and treat yourself to a delicious tri-tip lunch to help support the Sonora Kiwanis. More details about the meal and what the Kiwanis do are in the event listing.

If you find yourself over in Amador County this Saturday, specifically in Fiddletown, stop by the Fire Safe Fair. Firefighters with both the Amador and Pioneer Fire Protection Districts will help you learn how to keep your homes safe. Amador Sheriffs will be signing people up for the emergency alert system Code Red. There will be a ribbon-cutting at noon to celebrate the community-funded Shower Room at the Fire Station. More details about the event are in the event listing.

Saturday evening in Twain Harte is Concert In The Pines. The first of nine Saturday evenings filled with musical performances by local bands on the Eproson Park stage near the open bocce ball courts. More details are here.

The 35th Annual Celtic Heritage Celebration is also this weekend Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm at the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.

Be prepared for very hot weather, stay cool inside at the Sonora Regal Theater, movie times are here, or at the local cooling centers in Tuolumne or Calaveras Counties.