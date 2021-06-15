Calaveras Offers Cooling Centers To Beat The Heat

Calaveras County, CA — With triple digits being forecast towards the end of the week, Calaveras County is offering six ways to beat the heat.

The Excessive Heat Warning issued for the Mother Lode by the National Weather Service begins on Thursday morning and lasts into Saturday evening with temps ranging from 100 to 113, as earlier reported here. Noting extreme heat kills around 600 people in the United States each year, Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency are opening six cooling centers throughout the county. The locations were provided by health officials in the flyer below:

The centers will be open Thursday through Saturday (June 17-19) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also, face masks will be required to comply with state COVID guidelines. At greatest risk of heat-related illness and

death are older adults, young children, and people with mental illness and chronic conditions.

death. County health offers these for protection against the heat:

Drink plenty of water

Stay cool, stay indoors

Wear light clothing and sunscreen when outdoors

Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day

Pace yourself

Stay in touch with your family, friends, and neighbor’s, especially those with health conditions and the elderly