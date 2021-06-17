Places To Beat The Heat In Tuolumne County

Cooling Center Twain Harte View Photo

Sonora, CA — As the Mother Lode is under an Excessive Heat Warning, there are some additional places to catch a break from the triple digit temperatures.

We reported earlier that the Sonora Main Library is extending its hours to 6pm today and tomorrow (Friday).

The Twain Harte CERT volunteers will be running a cooling center today and tomorrow at the Legion Hall at 18775 Manzanita Drive. It is in partnership with the Twain Harte Community Services District. The hours are 12-4pm today and 12-5pm on Friday.

The Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Department has decided to open an “unofficial” cooling center at the Behavioral Health Enrichment Center at 102 Hospital Road. It will be open from 8am-7pm, today and Friday.

Also, the Lambert Center at 347 West Jackson Street in Sonora will be open today and Friday from 11am-7pm.

Click here to view an earlier story about Calaveras County cooling centers.