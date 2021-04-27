Tuesday Tier Assignments Keep Local Counties In The Orange

Tuolumne, Calaveras and Mariposa remain in the Orange Tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Amador has moved from the Red Tier to the Orange Tier. Stanislaus remains in the Red Tier.

How to stop the spread and move toward yellow according to Public Health:

1. Keep wearing your masks (new CDC guidance: http://ow.ly/BiFW50EzeQW ), washing your hands, and practicing social distancing.

2. Stay home if you are sick. It could be allergies or it could be COVID-19. Play it safe and stop the spread of germs.

3. Get vaccinated! We are now vaccinating those 16 years and older. You can register and schedule your appointment by visiting myturn.ca.gov. Local Pharmacies also have vaccines as detailed here.

4. Reduce your risks at gatherings. Be sure you are practicing everything above so that when you are gathering with others, you are keeping your risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 as low as possible during the event.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports three new cases today. The new cases are two women age 18 to 29, and a man age 30 to 39. One COVID positive resident is hospitalized and 16 were released from isolation. A total of 16 cases are considered active. Tuolumne County has a total of 4,101 cases split between 2,684 community cases and 1,417 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, including one active inmate case. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,603 and the total number of tests administered is 90,237. The county report lists 36,863 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne Public Health’s Pfizer clinic will be held May 4th. Anyone age 16 or older may register for an appointment at our May 4th clinic. COVID vaccination appointments can be scheduled at www.myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, please call us at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

For the week ending April 17, Tuolumne County saw an increase in its Case Rate to 3.5 from 1.9 and Test Positivity Rate at 1.5% from 1.1%

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports a total of 438 cases since the pandemic began with 9 cases currently active and one case hospitalized. Mariposa County remains in the Orange Tier. Mariposa Public Health says “We’ve got some work ahead of us to move to Yellow, but by working together and staying vigilant, we can reduce cases in our community, making us all safer and reopening our economy even more.”

Testing- The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Vaccines – Individuals in Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne may register at https://myturn.ca.gov to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255 if you don’t have an email (Mon to Fri 8AM to 8PM, Sat and Sun 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently sick with COVID-19 or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. As reported here, UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations. Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino recommends people who were infected with COVID-19 in the past also get the vaccine, as detailed here. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 4/26 19 1 1,763 38 Calaveras 4/26 9 5 2,075 52 Mariposa 4/27 9 0 438 7 Mono 4/27 6 0 1,016 4 Stanislaus 4/27 490 57 54,569 1,040 Tuolumne 4/27 16 3 4,101 65 For other county-level statistics view our page here.