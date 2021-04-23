UC And CSU Schools Will Require COVID Vaccinations

University of California View Photo

Sacramento, CA — All of the University of California and California State University campuses will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff and students when they return to campus in the fall.

UC has 10 campuses with 485,000 students and CSU has 23 campuses with 280,000 students. CSU Chancellor, Joseph Castro, says, “We are sharing this information now to give students, their families and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall term.”

UC President, Michael Drake, adds, “Receiving a vaccine for the virus is a key step people can take to protect themselves, their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the pandemic to an end.”

Both school systems are planning to be fully back on campus this fall following a year of distance learning.

The details of the vaccination requirement will be worked out with unions over the coming months. The schools are also planning to have some form of religious or medical exemption, but the specifics have not been finalized.

Stanford University, one of the largest private schools in the state, also announced plans yesterday to require vaccinations.