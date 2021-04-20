A Death Tuolumne, And A COVID Death In Calaveras As It Moves To Orange Tier

California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy updated the Tier assignments and Calaveras and Mono County may now join 38 other counties, including Tuolumne, in the Orange Moderate COVID Risk Tier. Just over 87 percent of the population in California’s 58 counties are now in the Orange Tier. Stanislaus, Sacramento, Amador, and most of the Central Valley remain in the Red Tier with only 3 counties in the least restrictive Yellow Tier.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports they are investigating a death of an individual who was hospitalized, the case will not be reported as a COVID-related death until the investigation is complete. Public Health reports five new COVID cases today, including one who is in the hospital. The new cases are two women and a man age 18 to 29, a women age 60-69, and a woman over the age of 90. Two cases are currently hospitalized, 19 are currently considered active and two were released from isolation.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,081 cases split between 2,665 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,587 and the total number of tests administered is 88,621. The county report lists 35,474 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

For the week ending April 10, Tuolumne County saw a decrease in its Case Rate to 1.9 from 2.7 and Test Positivity Rate at 1.1% from 1.8% and remains in the Orange Tier. While the week met the requirements for the Yellow Tier there must be two consecutive weeks of those numbers and Public Health reports for the week ending April 17 the case rate is “trending quite a bit higher than the previous week’s rate.”

As reported here, Tuolumne County’s numbers are at the line between Orange Tier and the less restrictive Yellow Tier. Newly reported is that the State has updated its tier requirements for small counties with less than 106,000 population. Beginning this week, case rate and test positivity will still determine if a small county has a week towards, or can move to a less restrictive tier but if the case rate prevents acquiring a week towards or moving to a less restrictive tier, CDPH will then review absolute case counts, test positivity, AND county-level vaccine coverage (to determine if it is equal to or within 5% of the statewide average). If all the criteria are met, including vaccine coverage, the county will earn a week toward or will be allowed to move to the less restrictive tier. Tuolumne County’s vaccine coverage is approximately 44% according to Public Health and the Statewide average is approximately 52%, meaning the new rules won’t help Tuolumne move tiers yet.

Public Health says “Continuing to practice preventive measures will help us on the path to the Yellow Tier: Get vaccinated, wear a face covering in public, keep your distance, wash your hands, limit exposure outside of your ‘bubble’, stay home if sick, and get tested.”

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. Beginning Sunday, April 25, the Fairgrounds testing site hours will be reduced to Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing information, are in our events calendar here.

Calaveras County – The Calaveras Tuesday public health report has added one COVID death to its total count which is now 52. There are no further details about the situation. Calaveras has two new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,062. Active cases decreased to 7 and recoveries increased four to 2,003. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized with COVID.

In total there have been 958 men, 1,088 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID is 446 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 27,770 vaccinations given. Calaveras went to a 2.5 Case Rate from a 2.7 Case Rate and a 5.8% Test Positivity Rate up from 5.5%.

Mariposa County – Mariposa County Public Health reports two new cases this afternoon. They have a total of 428 cases with ten cases currently active and one of the cases is hospitalized. As reported here, Mariposa County’s weekly tests of the wastewater in Yosemite National Park found the UK variant is present. Mariposa remains in the Orange Tier.

Vaccines – Individuals should register on MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov to be notified of upcoming vaccination clinics and to schedule appointments. You can also call 833-422-4255. Tuolumne Public Health’s clinic scheduled for April 22nd is open for appointments through MyTurn, Calaveras Public Health has been using the system for over a month and Mariposa is also using it. Calaveras notes people who don’t have an email address or mobile phone should call the CA COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 (M-F 8AM-8PM, Sa-Su 8AM-5PM) for assistance. Due to technical issues, those who live in the 95223 area (Arnold) should enter 95222 as their zip code when searching for a location near you.

As of April 15th, eligibility has opened to everyone 16+ (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna) with photo ID, not currently have COVID-19 or been exposed to COVID or had a flu shot within the last 14 days. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 4/19 21 2 1,749 38 Calaveras 4/20 7 2 2,062 52 Mariposa 4/20 10 2 428 7 Mono 4/20 5 0 1,014 4 Stanislaus 4/20 445 66 54,100 1,032 Tuolumne 4/20 19 5 4,086 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.