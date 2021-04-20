Tuolumne County Nearing Move To Yellow Tier

Tuolumne County Public Health Department View Photo

Sonora, CA — The County of Tuolumne is still in the orange moderate tier when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

This issue was discussed at today’s board of supervisors meeting. A week ago Tuolumne County dropped to the level of cases needed to move to the yellow tier, but it must remain there for two consecutive weeks to take effect.

Interim Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko states, “The past week was right on the line and may keep Tuolumne County in the orange.”

The county is hoping for a move to yellow in the coming weeks. He adds, “We’re flirting with the boundary between orange and yellow.”

The move to yellow would allow most all indoor activities to be allowed with modifications, and expanded attendees at outdoor events.

On a related note, June 15 is the state’s target for moving “beyond the blueprint” and end the color-coded tier system. It is based on having needed vaccine supply and hospitalizations remaining low.

At that point restrictions would be lifted, statewide, but Dr. Sergienko stated it would still be advised to take personal protective responsibilities, such as wearing a face covering, staying home if sick and physical distancing. Contact tracing and case management would continue.