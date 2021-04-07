No Residents Currently Hospitalized With COVID In Tuolumne Or Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports two new COVID cases since yesterday, a girl 17 or younger and a woman between the ages of 30 to 39. The person hospitalized with coronavirus has been released from the hospital.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,050 cases split between 2,634 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,553 and the total number of tests administered is 85,489. The county reports 31,121 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports three new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s total cases at 2,032 and active cases increased by two to 16. Recoveries increased one to 1,965. The previously hospitalized person has been released from the hospital. In total there have been 942 men, 1,071 women and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID remains at 445 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 23,475 vaccinations given. They have a vaccination clinic planned for Thursday, call 754-6460.

Vaccines: A vaccine update is here, including Tuolumne’s planned switch to the state’s MyTurn website for signing up to get vaccines. As detailed here, vaccines are available to teens. More information about the local pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site is open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here Tuolumne is in the Orange Tier, a less restrictive tier than Calaveras which is in the Red Tier. The State’s Framework for the week ending March 27 was a 2.5 Case Rate per 100,000 population down from a 3.3 Case Rate and a 1.2% Test Positivity Rate down from 1.6%. Calaveras did not make it to the Orange Tier with an increase of its Case Rate to 7.1 from a 6.5 Case Rate and a 4.1% Test Positivity Rate up from 3%. An update of what metrics qualifies a county to move to another tier occurred in response to meeting the statewide vaccine equity metric of 4 million doses of vaccine. The state’s Friday update of the Travel Advisory is here. Changes in public gathering rules are in the April 2 news story here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 4/6 37 7 1,708 37 Calaveras 4/7 16 3 2,032 51 Mariposa 4/7 4 1 412 7 Mono 4/7 16 0 1,008 4 Stanislaus 4/7 506 54 53,194 1,009 Tuolumne 4/7 17 2 4,050 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.