3 New COVID-Related Deaths In Tuolumne, 1 In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports their ongoing investigations have confirmed two additional COVID-related deaths occurred in January, a male in his 80s and a female in her 90s. They also report an investigation into a death of a female in her 90s who had been released from isolation is also now a confirmed COVID-related death. In total, since Friday, Tuolumne County has added six new community cases; two Saturday and four today. The new cases are a boy 17 or younger, a woman 18 to 29, a woman and a man age 50 to 59, a man age 80 to 89 and a woman over 90. Five people have been released from isolation, no cases are currently hospitalized.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,014 cases split between 2,598 community cases and the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases remain at 1,416. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports SCC has no currently active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,524 and the total number of tests administered is 78,582. The county reports 24,657 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports another death for a total of 51 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. There are five new COVID-19 cases in their report since Friday with the county’s total cases at 1,972 and active cases decreasing by six to 10. Recoveries increased nine to 1,911. The report has no active COVID-19 hospitalizations. In total there have been 911 men, 1,043 women and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID increased by one for a total of 434 since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health will be vaccinating those age 45 and older with the Pfizer vaccine, in addition to other eligible groups tomorrow, March 23rd. If you are eligible and can make it tomorrow, fill out their online inquiry form or call them at 533-7440 right away. They encourage those who are eligible to get the COVID vaccine as soon as it’s available to them. You can also email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov High-risk health conditions are detail here, those in the following sectors are also approved by the state: foster/resource parents, transit/transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities. In addition, they continue with those in Phase 1A and 1B; education & childcare, emergency services, and food & agriculture. Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here Tuolumne is in the Red Tier along with Calaveras. Evaluations are done by the state on Tuesday. The data and tier assignments released this week are based on the week ending March 6 with a 4.1 case rate and 1.3 test positivity rate. More Tier Level details are on our Coronavirus page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 3/21 18 6 1,641 36 Calaveras 3/22 10 4 1,972 51 Mariposa 3/22 4 2 402 7 Mono 3/22 17 0 982 4 Stanislaus 3/22 596 104 52,137 980 Tuolumne 3/22 12 4 4,014 62 For other county-level statistics view our page here.