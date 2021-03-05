Mostly sunny
New Group Eligible To Get COVID Vaccine In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – Individuals with high-risk conditions and others in certain sectors can now get vaccinated, according to Tuolumne County Public Health.

The age range for the new group is 18-64. The specific health conditions can be viewed by clicking here. The sectors include transit/transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities.

Public health asks that if you believe you qualify for currently eligible groups, call us at 533-7440 or complete an online vaccine inquiry form, click here.

Vaccinations continue for those in Phase 1A, Phase 1B, health officials provide this list of persons included:

  • 65 and older
  • Education and childcare
  • Emergency services
  • Food and agriculture (e.g., grocery store employees, restaurant staff, farm & ranch workers, food manufacturing facilities, food & agricultural production, transport & delivery, vendor-managed distribution, food assistance programs, veterinary/livestock workers, sawmill workers)

Click here for today’s COVID update for Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

