Tuolumne County To Move To The Red Tier Sunday

California County Risk Levels map 3-12-21 View Photo

Sonora, CA – Current restrictions on some businesses in Tuolumne County will be eased this Sunday (3/14).

State public health officials released updated guidelines for its Blueprint for a Safer Economy “to allow for additional safe and sustainable reopening activities in the state.” The purple most restrictive tier for reopening business will shift from 7 cases per 100,000 in population to greater than 10 and the red is now 4 to 10. Tuolumne County now meets that threshold with 7.9% and will move to the red tier. It allows for restaurants to open indoor dining to 25% capacity and instead of just takeout and outdoor dining. Also, all retail can open indoors with 50% capacity and gyms at 10%. Click here for a chart of the updated blueprint.

The switch was made since California has met the first vaccine equity goal of at least 2 million doses administered in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods/areas of the state, as earlier reported here. The exact number to be posted by the state later today is 2, 016,539.

A total of thirteen counties will move with Tuolumne to the red tier they include: Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, and Sonoma, click here for a map. On Tuesday, Calaveras County moved to the red tier and Alpine to the least restrictive yellow tier, as reported here.

Additionally, Governor Gavin Newsom also announced today that a fifth or “green tier” will be added to the blueprint. Counties will be allowed to enter that tier once there is little to no risk of transmission of COVID-19, click here for details.