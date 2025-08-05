TC Supervisors To Weigh In On County, State, And Federal Matters

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet today.

There will be a vote on whether to create separate special revenue funds for county fire and the sheriff’s office, and move those departments out of the General Fund. The goal would be to create more financial stability each year for those departments, especially during tough budgetary periods. In addition, the board will decide whether to create a special revenue fund for grants and move all larger grant-funded positions into it.

The board will also provide direction to staff about a desire to move county operations out of leased spaces wherever possible.

In addition, there will be direction given in regards to recruiting a new Community Development Department Director.

On the consent agenda, indicating the items are not expected to be controversial, the supervisors will vote on sending a letter of support for Senator Marie Alvarado Gil’s proposal to turn J-59 into a state highway. In addition, there is an item opposing the federal government’s plan to increase fees for out-of-country visitors to Yosemite.

Today’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board meeting room at the government building at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.