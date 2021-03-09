10 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 6 New Cases In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports ten new COVID-19 community cases since Friday, three Saturday and seven today, two of the new cases are hospitalized and the rest appear to be isolating. Active community cases increased to 29. A total of 15 individuals were released from isolation and one person was released from the hospital today. The new community cases are two women and two men age 18 to 29, two women and one man age 50 to 59, two men 60 to 69 and one woman age 70 to 79.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,982 cases split between 2,567 community cases and 1,415 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports the SCC has 4 active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,479 and total tested is 74,984.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports six new COVID-19 cases since Friday with the county’s total cases at 1,933 and active cases decreasing by 1 to 40. Recoveries increased by six to 1,844. The report has one active COVID-19 hospitalization. In total there are 888 men, 1,028 women and 18 with no gender reported. There is one a total of 426 people over 65 who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health will now begin vaccinating those age 60 and older and has started vaccinating those 18-64 with defined high-risk health conditions (more detail here) and those in the following sectors being approved by the state: transit/transportation, utilities, those who work with the homeless population, and high-risk congregate settings such as shelters and detention facilities.

The State has announced the statewide rollout of a new COVID vaccination registration system called MyTurn. At this time, Tuolumne Public Health still recommends those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B to complete the online vaccine inquiry form if they are interested in getting the vaccine to ensure that Tuolumne has your information and can contact you when it’s time.

Calaveras is using California’s My Turn platform for this week’s first dose vaccination clinic on March 11 at Frogtown, 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. To find out if you are eligible to be vaccinated sign up at https://myturn.ca.gov Our vaccine information page is here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be switching its days of operation to Sunday–Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The Groveland site will be moving to the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 beginning this week. Hours of operation remain the same, Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The Tuolumne site has been demobilized and is no longer available for testing.

For all testing sites, appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System, which updates Tuesdays. The March 2nd report puts Tuolumne County at a 5.2 case rate and 2.1% test positivity rate. For Calaveras, testing positivity at 3.6% and the case rate is 4.5 down from a 9.4 case rate last week. To meet the Red Tier the counties must meet the lesser restrictive tier metrics for two consecutive weeks before being assigned to that tier this week is the first time both counties have met the red tier requirements since Mid-November. More details are on our Coronavirus page here.

County/Date

Active New Cases

Total Cases Deaths Alpine 3/5 1 0 84 0 Amador 3/5 34 6 1,611 34 Calaveras 3/8 40 5 1,933 49 Madera 3/8 612 26 15,614 214 Mariposa 3/8 2 0

395 7 Merced 3/8 902 181 29,557 415 Mono 3/8 14 3 962 4 San Joaquin 3/8 1,210 111 67,395 1,189 Stanislaus 3/8 786 202 51,238 959 Tuolumne 3/8 29 7 3,982 59 For other county-level statistics view our page here.