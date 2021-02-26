Tuolumne County Reports 4 New COVID Cases, Calaveras Has 1

COVID-19 Regional Report Thursday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports three new community cases and one new Sierra Conservation Center inmate case. One of the new cases is hospitalized, one is isolating, and one has completed their isolation period. One earlier reported case is now hospitalized and one individual was released from the hospital, two residents with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. Active community cases decreased to 45. The new community cases are a woman between 30 and 39 and a woman and a man between 70 and 79.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,946 cases split between 2,532 community cases and 1,414 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 82 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,428.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has one new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s active cases staying at 33. Recoveries are 1,825. The report notes one active COVID-19 hospitalization. Total cases are 1,905 with 877 men, ‘1k’ women, and 18 with no gender reported. There is an undercount of 10, it is possible the ‘1k’ describes 1,010 women. There are a total of 422 people over 65 who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute vaccine within Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the State COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan, including those 65 and older, and the education & childcare, emergency services, and food & agriculture sectors. They are planning to continue the first and second dose Points of Dispensing (PODs) weekly as vaccine supply allows. Public Health operated a POD to administer first doses today. They have been reaching out to those on their vaccine inquiry list who meet the current eligibility criteria and ask that if you are 65 or older and have not received or been scheduled for your vaccine yet, please call them at 533-7440. Our vaccine information page is here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Tuolumne had a slight decline in case rate and remaining relatively steady 4.1% test positivity rate and 10.9 Case Rate. For Calaveras, testing positivity is down to 4% from 8% last week. The case rate is 9.4 down from an 18 case rate. The test positivity rates qualify both counties for lesser restrictive tiers but the current case rates do not, even when adjusted for the county’s small population. Marin, San Mateo and other counties qualified for the red tier this week, the chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.