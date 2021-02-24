Sonora Safeway Pharmacy to Provide Vaccines In March

Covid-19 Regional Report Monday View Photo

Tuolumne Public Health reports they are coordinating with the Sonora Safeway pharmacy to begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older beginning next Monday, March 1st. Individuals who fit into the eligible category may register for an appointment at mhealthsystem.com/3127tuolumne Those with appointments will need to bring their identification with them and additional details will be provided at the time of appointment registration.

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Tuolumne County Public Health says “we continue to see a slight decline in our case rate and remaining relatively steady in our test positivity rates. Today’s reports for Tuolumne County are a 10.9 Case Rate and 4.1% Test Positivity Rate. Continuing to follow all the preventive measures and sufficient testing levels is necessary for us to continue toward the Red Tier.” For Calaveras, testing positivity is down to 4% from 8% last week. The case rate is 9.4 down from an 18 case rate. The test positivity rates qualify both counties for lesser restrictive tiers but the current case rates do not, even when adjusted for the county’s small population. Marin, San Mateo and other counties qualified for the red tier this week, the chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports 15 new community cases and no new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. Seven of the new community cases are Tuolumne County jail inmates. Public Health epidemiology and infection prevention teams are working with jail representatives on the investigations and ongoing mitigation efforts. One of the new cases is hospitalized and the remaining individuals appear to be isolating, and 9 individuals have been released from isolation. One resident with COVID-19 is currently hospitalized. Active community cases increased to 36.

The new community cases are 3 males 18-29, 4 males 30-39 2 males age 40-49, 1female age 50-59, 1 female and 2 males age 60-69, and 1 female and 1 male age 70-79.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,929 cases split between 2,517 community cases and 1,412 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 121 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,424 The total tested number is 70,958.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has 1 new COVID-19 case since yesterday with the county’s active cases decreasing by 2 to 35. Recoveries increased by 3 to 1,842. The report notes no active COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,902 with 874 men, ‘1k’ women, and 18 with no gender reported. There is an undercount of 10, it is possible the ‘1k’ describes 1,010 women. There are the same number of people over the age of 65 with COVID-19 as on Monday, a total of 426 since the pandemic began.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health continues vaccinations within Phase 1A and 1B of the state COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan including those 65 and older, the education, childcare, and emergency services sectors, and beginning the food and agriculture sector. At this time, Tuolumne still recommend those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B to complete the Vaccine Inquiry Form if they are interested in getting the vaccine to ensure that they have your information and can contact you when it’s time: https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine They are planning to hold a larger clinic to administer first doses this Thursday, February 25. Individuals qualifying for Thursday have been notified and all vaccine available on that day has been scheduled to be administered.

Our vaccine information page is here. Details about scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments with CVS or Rite Aid are here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

County/Date

Active New Cases

Total Cases Deaths Alpine 2/22 1 0 80 0 Amador 2/22 38 13 1,568 33 Calaveras 2/23 35 1 1,902 25 Madera 2/23 765 33 15,279 201 Mariposa 2/23 4 1

393 7 Merced 2/23 1,240 260 28,749 393 Mono 2/23 21 0 948 4 San Joaquin 2/23 2,598 399 66,290 1,042 Stanislaus 2/23 1,165 110 49,970 937 Tuolumne 2/23 36 17 3,870 59 For other county-level statistics view our page here.