Calaveras Adds 15 New COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 15 new COVID-19 cases but the active cases decreased by 14 to 74. A total of 1,389 are listed as recovered, an increase of 29. The report still notes 4 hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,374 with 611 men and 766 women. The majority, 627 covid cases are in the age group 18-49, and there are 319 listed as over the age of 65.

Vaccines: All appointments for this weekend’s vaccine clinic have been filled less than a day after it was announced. Adventist Health Sonora will be coordinating more vaccination clinics, with the next planned for January 30 and 31, a sign up for that two-day clinic will be released next week likely on Tuesday as detailed here.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Regional Hospital Status: The San Joaquin Valley Region has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity available and it is not predicted to decrease to under 15% in the next 4 weeks. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information section here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/20 0 0 (73)

6.5% of pop. 0 0 (72) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/20 66 9 (1,397)

3.7% of pop. 19 12 (1,296) 26 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/21 74 15 (1,389)

3.1% of pop. 4 29 (1,292) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 1/21 2,826 107 (13,498) 8.4% of pop. 33 103 (10,521) 151 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/21 15 0 (346)

1.9% of pop. 2 2 (327) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/21 3,649 218 (24,788) 8.6% of pop. 60 220 (20,819) 320 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/21 155 1 (866) 6.1% of pop. NA 44 (707) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/21 5,537 253 (59,096) 7.5% of pop. 296/78 799 (52,753) 806 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/21 4,416 271 (43,392)

7.7% of pop. 322/73 642 (38,822) 773 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/20 119 21 (3,403) 6.4% of pop. 6 9 (2,034) 40 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 3.9%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include: