New Tuolumne County COVID-19 Report

Sonora, CA – Another ten COVID-19 related deaths have been added to Tuolumne County bringing its total to 33 while 22 new community cases were reported today.

While county health officials were notified of 13 deaths in total flagged by a California Department of Public Health (SDPH) report received earlier this week, only 10 have been certified coronavirus deaths. The deceased died between the months of November and December. In the daily coronavirus written update provided by public health, officials detail the state’s report:

“After investigating these reports and reviewing the death certificates, ten of those deaths were confirmed as being COVID-related. COVID-related deaths are those in which COVID was the primary or contributing cause of death. These deaths will be added to our counts today.” Three additional death certificates are under review and investigation, awaiting the final word from the state.

In the written statement, Public Health officials add that the 13 deaths were not known until the state notified the department. They add that this is a process to ensure that all possible COVID-related deaths are investigated. Health officials relay that 3 of the 10 individuals, passed away outside of the county, initially being recorded in the county where the death occurred.

The written release goes on to report, “In the seven other cases, an individual was not identified as a COVID-related death until the state received a detailed report that was then forwarded to the responsible jurisdiction. In many of these recent cases, an individual had completed their monitored isolation, were not capable of infecting others, and were no longer being followed by Public Health. After their monitored period, their course worsened, and their death was not reported to Public Health.”

Noting the possible confusion surrounding the report, public health clarified, “As mentioned, this is a recurring report, which this time picked up a number of cases that had not been previously identified. We will continue to investigate these reports as we receive them from the State and will update the public as soon as possible.”

The 22 new community cases involve no new Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmates. All appear to be isolating, and 1 known SCC inmate is hospitalized. Five individuals have been released from isolation.

Today’s community cases in Tuolumne County residents include 4 males under 20, 1 male and 2 females in their 20s, 2 males and 7 females in their 30s, 2 males and 1 female in their 40s, 2 males and 1 female in their 50s, and 2 males and 2 females in their 60s, 3 males and 4 female in their 80s and 1 female in their 90s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,180 cases split between 2,022 community cases and 1,158 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 1,825 with 159 active community cases. Total tested 22,432. In October there were 277 community cases meaning 86% of Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed since October 30.

Vaccine distribution continues but public health says they do not currently have a registry for phases beyond 1A and will notify Clarke Broadcasting, the media, and post updates here. They note their call center has been overwhelmed with individual requests for information about Phase 1B.

Tuolumne County has been approved for a mobile COVID-19 testing team to be shared with Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. It has been confirmed to be at the Groveland Community Hall on January 18th (on Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and Mondays after that and at Tuolumne Memorial Hall on January 14th but not on January 21st due to a location scheduling conflict. To schedule an appointment select the new location site at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are available at the mobile test site after registering, but appointments are required at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Details about further Calaveras testing dates have not yet been released.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has provided additional information about which high school sports have the best chance of taking place this school year bases on the county’s tier level as detailed here.

Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Friday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/4 4 4 (71)

6.3% of pop. 1 1 (64) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/7 183 13 (1,247)

3.3% of pop. 21 11 (1,042) 22 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/8 31 24 (922)

2% of pop. 8 121 (869) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 1/8 2,937 133 (11,645) 7.2% of pop. 30 126 (8,595) 126 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/8 46 10 (296)

1.6% of pop. 0 16 (230) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/8 3,231 367 (21,506) 7.4% of pop. 55 218 (17,996) 279 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/8 106 6 (709) 5% of pop. NA 57 (599) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/8 5,556 1,419 (51,523) 6.5% of pop. 319/88 116 (43,968) 712 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/8 4,169 607 (33,117)

6.7% of pop. 349/66 170 (33,117) 665 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/7 152 36 (3,158) 6% of pop. 5 19 (1,825) 23 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.