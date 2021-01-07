CIF Updates High School Sports Guidelines

CIF High School Sports View Photo

Sonora, CA — The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has provided additional information about which high school sports have the best chance of taking place this school year.

It will depend on where your county falls in the COVID-19 tiers. For example, for those in the most severe purple tier, schools will be allowed to have cross country, golf, skiing/snowboarding, swimming, tennis and track and field.

Those in the red “substantial” tier will be able to add baseball, field hockey, girls lacrosse and softball. If the county moves to the “moderate” orange tier it can do football, badminton, gymnastics, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo. And only when the county falls to the “minimal” yellow category can it allow basketball, wrestling and competitive cheerleading.

Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are in the purple category.

Of note, physical conditioning, practice and skill-building can occur outdoors, with six feet of physical distancing, and within team cohorts, for all sports, regardless of county tier.

CIF season 1 (January through April) will include football, traditional competitive cheer, cross country, field hockey, gymnastics, skiing, girls volleyball and water polo. The CIF season two (March-June) will see baseball, basketball, sport competitive cheer, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field and wrestling.

The CIF guidelines are current as of this week, but the organization notes that they could be subject to change, weekly.

Competition between two schools, regardless of sport, will not be allowed until January 25, at the earliest.