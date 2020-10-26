Seven New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County Monday Report

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports a total of seven new cases today; three from Saturday, none on Sunday and four new cases today. All 7 individuals are in isolation. Two COVID-19 positive cases are currently hospitalized and three previously isolated cases have recovered. Public health states “The rise in cases we have seen in the past week have involved some who are part of 2 known clusters associated with workplaces, as well as those who are not part of any known cluster and indicate community transmission.”

California has established a four-tier color coded system that lets counties reopen businesses as coronavirus infections and positivity rates decline and puts stricter limits on businesses if virus cases rise. The state put the system in place following a spike in virus cases over the summer after an initial round of business reopenings. Tuolumne is in Tier 2 Orange but public health says “It is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy, as well as help Tuolumne County avoid moving backward in the State Blueprint tiered system.” More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses are detailed here.

The county health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 include:

Wearing a Face Covering appropriately; Cover your mouth and nose any time you are in public or around those who aren’t in your household bubble.

Washing Your Hands; Wash for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or wash thoroughly with hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

Physical Distancing; Maintain at least 6 feet between you and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Avoid Gatherings; The more people you meet with, the higher your risk of getting infected or of you infecting someone else.

Tuolumne Public health says “If each of us can wear a mask, and follow the other measures mentioned above, we can all help keep our community healthy, keep our businesses open and our economy moving forward.”

Known Tuolumne tests: 12,674, positive 275, active cases 18, total recovered 239. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 10/9 0 0 Amador 21 10/23 4 2 Calaveas 8 10/23 3 0 Mariposa 1 10/26 0 1 Madera 310 10/23 36 6 Merced 316 10/23 20 21 Mono 11 10/26 2 0 San Joaquin 767 10/26 201 29/7 Stanislaus 277 10/23 52 53/13 Tuolumne 18 10/26 7 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 3 (+0) 3 0 Amador 255(+0) 291 15 Calaveras 316(+6) 342 18 Mariposa 75 (+1) 78 2 Madera 4,597(+21) 4,981 74 Merced 8,994(+18) 9,465 155 Mono 169(+0) 180 2 San Joaquin 20,473 (+194) 21,528 489 Stanislaus 16,836 (26) 17,509 396 Tuolumne 239(+3) 275 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site currently located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora at the end of October. The site will be open for testing beginning Tuesday, November 3. Appointments can be made for testing beginning a few days before opening day at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting.

The testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community