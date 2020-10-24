18 COVID-19 Related Death In Calaveras County Linked To Nursing Home Outbreak

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-10-23-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – One new death related to COVID-19 is being reported by Calaveras Public Health and three new cases.

The deceased male is over 65-years of age and was a resident of Avalon Health Care San Andreas where there has been an ongoing outbreak. The nursing home continues to work with health officials to monitor and track any new cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

The county has three additional cases of coronavirus involving one female between 18-49 years of age. A female and male over the age of 65. Two of the cases reside in District 1 while the other lives in District 4.

Calaveras County remains in the moderate county risk level (orange/tier 3) on the state’s 4- tier COVID-19 system for reopening businesses. Currently, there are a total of 342 confirmed COVID cases with 188 being females and 154 males. The highest number of cases is among those 18-49 at 139 followed by 117 65 plus. Of those cases, 8 remain active, 18 are confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, and 316 cases have since recovered.

Calaveras Public Health officials are also warning residents about coronavirus scams having to do with contract tracing. They advise that all the county’s contract tracers work for the health department and no outside firms have been contracted for the work. Also, they add that tracers will never ask for a person’s social security number, bank account number, or credit card information. Anyone getting a call they believe is a scammer should contact the department.