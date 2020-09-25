Tuolumne And Mariposa Counties Added To PG&E ‘PSPS Watch’ List

Public Safety Power Shutoff PGE. tips, power outage, PSPS, PG&E View Photo

Sonora, CA – PG&E has updated its current possible Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to include Tuolumne and Mariposa counties.

As reported yesterday, Zones 2 and 5 were targeted for a possible power shutoff this weekend due to a wind event. Zone 5 includes parts of Calaveras, Amador and Alpine counties. (all are included in multiple zones) All were increased from “Elevated” to a “PSPS Watch” in the afternoon, as reported here.

The utility has now included Zone 3, 4, 8 and 9 with the PSPS event staring on Sunday and lasting through Monday. Zone 8 includes all those previous Mother Lode counties and adds Tuolumne and Mariposa, as shown in the chart below:

Clarke Broadcasting contacted PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo for more clarification as the map below of current PSPS impacted areas has the power shutoff North of the Mother Lode:

Merlo relayed that, so far, alerts have only gone out to Butte, Plymouth and Yuba counties. Regarding the Mother Lode counties, she adds, “That doesn’t necessarily mean all of the customers will be impacted or that some of those counties might not be impacted at all. It’s just kind of a way for us to identify and alert customers that there is a potential and we are watching incoming weather.”

Merlo elaborates that the company has heard the past complaints from customers related to getting timely information and is committed to improving that. She notes, “We’re really working hard to make sure we’re giving them the information as soon as we feel that something may happen. We want to give a heads up, so they [customers] should be prepared.”

Currently, the possibility of individual counties affected by a PSPS event is listed as “zero” by PG&E for all the Mother Lode counties, but Merlo says with a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch issued for the Mother Lode and Stanislaus National Forest starting on Saturday until Monday that could change at any time.