Red Flag Warning From Saturday Night Through Midday Monday

The National Weather Service has now issued a Red Flag Warning for the Mother Lode, the Stanislaus National Forest and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 9 PM Saturday through Noon Monday.

Gusty northerly and easterly winds of 15 to 25 mph will develop late Saturday evening into Monday morning. Some gusts could range from 35 to 55 mph. The strongest winds are expected from Saturday night through Sunday.

Daytime humidities will be extremely low ranging from 10 to 20 percent, with poor overnight humidity recoveries from 15 to 40 percent. Higher humidity

recovery expected in the Central Valley and Delta areas.

The combination of wind, low humidity, and hot conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. These conditions may impact ongoing wildfires. Extreme caution should be taken to prevent new fire starts.

Additionally, the Air Quality Alerts issued by the Mariposa County and Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control Districts remain in effect for both counties, due to smoke impacts from the surrounding wildfires.

The Air Quality Alerts are in effect until the fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office:

Tuolumne County 209-533-5691

Mariposa County 888-777-0377

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.