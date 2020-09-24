Tuolumne County Not Included In Possible PSPS, So Far

PG&E Geographic Zones map for PSPS View Photo

Sonora, CA – PG&E has alerted several counties to a possible Public Safety Shut Off (PSPS) – including some Mother Lode counties.

Currently, Tuolumne County is not on the list for this weekend’s potential power shut off as Office Of Emergency Coordinator Liz Peterson tells Clarke Broadcasting, “At this time, Tuolumne County is not a part of the 9/26/20 PSPS event…Of course, that could change as the weather shifts so please stay alert.”

As first to reported here on Thursday, parts of Calaveras and Alpine counties are targeted for a possible PSPS. Also, on the list is Amador County. The utility is tracking a potential wind event to hit Zone 5, which includes those counties, by Saturday and into Sunday. All are on “elevated” status meaning they are at risk and being monitor for a possible PSPS.

Some counties are included in more than one zone, as are Calaveras, Amador and Alpine. For example, parts of Calaveras County are also in Zone 8, which also includes Tuolumne County. However, Tuolumne is only in that one zone.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forests beginning on Saturday and running through Monday morning, click here for further details. An update on a potential PSPS will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom. Below is a PG&E PSPS chart and map for today: