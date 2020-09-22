Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Mother Lode, Stanislaus National Forest

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Mother Lode, the Stanislaus National Forest and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Saturday morning through Monday morning.

North to east winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are possible this weekend into Monday morning. The strongest winds are expected late Saturday night.

Poor humidity recovery is expected during this time frame as well, with daytime humidities ranging from ten to twenty percent. Maximum overnight humidity is between twenty to forty percent. Higher humidity

recovery is expected in the Central Valley.

The combination of wind, low humidity and hot conditions could result in critical fire weather conditions which may impact ongoing wildfires.

Numerous wildfires are already occurring. Extreme fire safety precautions should be exercised to prevent any additional fires.

Additionally, the Mariposa County and Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control Districts have issued Air Quality Alerts for both Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties, due to smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District also issued an Air Quality Alert for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and the Central Valley portion of Kern County, due to smoke impacts from the Creek Fire, SQF Complex and other wildfires throughout California.

Finally, the Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Alert for eastern Kern County, due to smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires. This covers Lake Isabella south to Tehachapi and points east to Rosamond, Boron and Ridgecrest.

All of the Air Quality Alerts are in effect until the fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office:

Tuolumne County 209-533-5691

Mariposa County 888-777-0377

Modesto 209-557-6400

Fresno 559-230-6000

Bakersfield 661-392-5500.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.