Tuolumne County Opening Two Cooling Centers For Hot Holiday Weekend

Sonora, CA – As the forecast for the Labor Day heats up with temperatures heading into the mid-triple digits Tuolumne County now plans to open two cooling centers.

As reported here earlier this week, public health officials had decided not to offer cooling stations citing that “areas in the county did not meet the criteria for activation of a cooling center.” Upon further consideration those plans have changed with the two centers opening at these locations and times:

• Sonora Senior Center: 540 Greenley Road, Sonora

Saturday (Sept. 5) through Tuesday (Sept. 8) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each

• Groveland Library:18990 Main Street, Groveland

Sunday (Sept. 6) and Monday (Sept. 7) from noon to 7 p.m. each day

*Hours may be adjusted based on conditions

As earlier reported this week, Calaveras County Public Health reported that one cooling station would open at the San Andreas Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency in the Sequoia Room and located at 509 E. St. Charles in San Andreas. Its hours of operation are noon – 6 p.m. They are also providing transportation assistance through Calaveras Connect by calling (209) 754-4450.

All state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place at these centers, including the requirement of face coverings.