No Plans For Cooling Centers In Tuolumne County During Hot Holiday

Sonora Triple Digit Heat View Photo

Sonora, CA – Anticipated triple digits over the Labor Day holiday are not enough to set up cooling centers in Tuolumne County.

While Sonora’s temps will be 100 degrees or above Saturday through Monday, other areas will not reach those steamy levels, according to county health officials, who put out this written statement:

“At this time, areas in Tuolumne County are not expected to meet the criteria for activation of a cooling center, though Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if the situation changes. The Tuolumne County Extreme Temperature Contingency Plan indicates that a cooling center may be considered when daytime high temperatures are credibly expected to top 100 degrees for three days combined with night low temperatures of 75 degrees or more.”

Public health does advise the public to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, especially if recreating in the outdoors this weekend. They offer this checklist for heat-related illnesses: