Mostly sunny
94.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Holiday Heat Wave Prompts Cooling Center Opening In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Cooling Center

Calaveras County Cooling Center

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Public Health Department is offering a cooling center for residents to beat this holiday weekend’s heat.

Yesterday, health officials issued a heat advisory to the public for the Labor Day weekend. It also gave safety tips for both the anticipated triple digits and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while observing the holiday weekend, as reported here. Today, public health officials have announced the opening of a cooling center in San Andreas. Its doors will open on Saturday, Sept. 5th, and remain open until Tuesday, Sept. 8th.  The location and hours are below:

  • San Andreas Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency
  • Sequoia Room 509 E. St. Charles,
  • San Andreas (Northeast corner Hwy 49 and Mountain Ranch Road)
  • Hours: 12 p.m. (noon) – 6 p.m.

For assistance with transportation, call Calaveras Connect at (209) 754-4450

All state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place at the center, including the requirement of face coverings.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 