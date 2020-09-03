Holiday Heat Wave Prompts Cooling Center Opening In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Cooling Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Public Health Department is offering a cooling center for residents to beat this holiday weekend’s heat.

Yesterday, health officials issued a heat advisory to the public for the Labor Day weekend. It also gave safety tips for both the anticipated triple digits and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while observing the holiday weekend, as reported here. Today, public health officials have announced the opening of a cooling center in San Andreas. Its doors will open on Saturday, Sept. 5th, and remain open until Tuesday, Sept. 8th. The location and hours are below:

San Andreas Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency

Sequoia Room 509 E. St. Charles,

San Andreas (Northeast corner Hwy 49 and Mountain Ranch Road)

Hours: 12 p.m. (noon) – 6 p.m.

For assistance with transportation, call Calaveras Connect at (209) 754-4450

All state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place at the center, including the requirement of face coverings.