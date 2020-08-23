Containment Grows On Moc Fire

The Moc Fire flame activity National Fire Situational Awareness map-8-23-20 View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — Crews were able to boost the containment from five to ten percent on the Moc Fire, overnight while keeping the acreage steady at 2,800 acres.

There remain 1,500 homes and businesses at risk of the flames, but firefighters have managed to keep the fire at bay with none damaged or destroyed. There also remains a threat to critical power and

water distribution infrastructure for the City of San Francisco, PG&E and the Moccasin

Fish Hatchery. Hundreds of residents have been forced from their homes. Yesterday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office did lift all evacuation orders on the Moccasin Hetch Hetchy Plant at noon, as reported here with the road closure details.

The fire that is burning in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County on both sides of Highway 49 continues to be most active in the Jackass Creek and Cobbs Creek drainage area, heading southeast towards Preist-Coulterville Road, as can be seen in the image box map. It has rugged terrain and is difficult for crews to access. CAL Fire spokesperson Dave Lauchner Currently, the fire is active in the area of Jackass Creek drainage. The increase in fire behavior in this area continues to pose a significant threat to the evacuated communities. For that reason, he told Clarke Broadcasting that he does not foresee any additional releases, stating, “If it does break out of that drainage, it could make a run-up that hill, potentially at Groveland. So, instead of repopulation Groveland and then having something go south on us and then having to evacuate them again, were going to hold the evacuations for now.”

A big area of concern today is the Red Flag warning that this is in effect until Monday at 11 p.m, as detailed here. The National Weather Service expects the dry storms to produce lightning, winds and low humidity, a bad combination that could spark additional fires or cause the Moc Fire to spread.

Resources on the scene today include 697 personnel, 91 engines, 20 water tenders, 21 hand crews, 14 dozers, and 3 helicopters. CAL Fire notes that there are also numerous firefighting air tankers from across the state also battling the fire from above, dropping retardant on the flames.

Tuolumne County OES provided this current list of evacuated areas:

Moccasin

Marshes Flat Rd to Moccasin Ranch Estates

Old and New Priest Grade

Priest Coulterville Rd.

Second Garrote

Yosemite Springs

Old Hwy 120

All of Big Oak Flat

Wards Ferry Rd

Merrell Rd

Hwy 120 all the way to Smith Station Rd.

Pine Mountain Lake

All of Ferretti Rd

Basically all of Hwy 120 and up to Smith station. All the roads off the highway and beyond.