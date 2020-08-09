Former Sonora Mayor And City Council Member Passes

Sonora,, CA — Former Sonora Mayor and City Council Member Connie Williams has passed away.

Williams was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It is a progressive neuromuscular disease that causes muscle weakness and disability. Close friend and retired Sonora Union High School Principal Terry Clark tells Clarke Broadcasting that Williams recently went under hospice care at her home. She passed away with her husband of over 35-years, John, and her younger sister, Denise, by her side.

In July, Williams was recognized by the council for her two terms or eight years of service. She was the third woman to serve as Mayor, between 2016-2018. While on the council, Williams was influential in Vision Sonora and served as the Chairwoman of the Vision Sonora Committee, as detailed here. She was also instrumental in helping set up the Sonora Homeless Task Force, as reported here.

Williams was active in various local organizations, including the Stage 3 Theatre Company of which she was a board member and co-chair. She gave a heartfelt speech in December of last year when the group was dissolved as it was not able to find an affordable new home, as recounted here.

Clark had this reaction to Williams death, stating, “Connie was a remarkable lady, who will be missed by all. She had a great love for Sonora and the people of Sonora. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do to help make life better for the people and city of Sonora.” He concluded, “She was cherished by her family.”

A Celebration of Life gathering is pending.