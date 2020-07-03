Tuolumne County COVID-19 Case Count At 43

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health officials report nine new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 43.

They add that all are isolating at home. One of the cases is a staff member associated with the Avalon Care Center cluster whose current total is ten cases, More test results from Avalon are still pending and three have moved from isolation status to recovered.

Among the nine cases, as reported here earlier today, is a staff member at Tuolumne County Jail, which has triggered containment and quarantine measures along with mandatory testing of all inmates and staff.

Of the total, 28 are in isolation, two are hospitalized and 13 have recovered. The testing total to date is 4,461.

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 7/2/20 5:00 PM)

Alpine – 0, Amador – 14, Calaveras – 35 as detailed here, Mariposa – 8, Madera – 216, Merced – 670, Mono – 6, San Joaquin – 1,654, Stanislaus – 408, Tuolumne – 30 **Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases. For Mono, Merced and San Joaquin active is new cases with in the last 14 days.