Tuolumne County Reports Ten More COVID-19 Cases

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County COVID-19 case count is now 53, public health officials say.

A total of 10 new cases have been identified since the last report that was shared Thursday, July 2, as reported here. Officials state three cases were identified on Friday, five on Saturday, and one each on Sunday and Monday.

Last week on July 2 Calaveras County had hit a total of 53 cases.

They add that all of the ten new cases are isolating at home and at this time, it does not appear that any are associated with the Avalon Care Center staff case cluster, or the case involving a staff member at the Tuolumne County Jail who tested positive late last week.

Six cases have recently moved from isolation to recovered status and both of the hospitalized patients reported last week are now isolating at home.

The testing total to date is 5,972 with 5,919 negative results. Currently, there are 34 county residents with COVID-19 in isolation, zero hospitalized, 19 recovered, and no deaths.