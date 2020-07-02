Sunny
COVID-19 Case Reported At Tuolumne County Jail

By Tori James
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials say containment measures are underway now that a staff member at the jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Nicco Sandelin says his office found out Wednesday and in response, it is working closely with public health and enacting mandatory testing of all inmates and staff.

“Additional resources from UCSF are onsite today to expedite the testing process,” he states. “The purpose of testing is to identify any other potential cases or exposures. All exposures in congregate areas of our facility require containment and quarantine measures. These measures include adjusting the distribution of meals, medications, appointments, and court appearance, all of which have been pre-planned for.”

He continues, “Our primary concern is the safety of all people inside our custody facility. All COVID-19 protocols continue to be in place in accordance with the health officer’s orders to include pre-screening, sanitation, face coverings, designated quarantine areas, and social distancing. All confirmed cases and exposures will be subject to the health officer’s track and trace protocol.”

At this time, officials say they have no further information to share until test results come back from the lab.

