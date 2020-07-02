Calaveras County Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases

San Andreas, CA – With the Fourth of July weekend yet to arrive Calaveras County is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 53.

It is the largest reporting of cases since the pandemic began. “As we enter the Fourth of July holiday weekend, it is important for the public to refrain from group activities and large scale gatherings that have been shown to spread COVID-19 infection,” emphasizes County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita.

“What we are seeing in Calaveras County continues to be a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in several regions of our community. Widespread community transmission is now taking place throughout Calaveras. I want to emphasize the critical importance of people taking proper precautions and act as if everyone you come in contact with has COVID.”

He adds, “If things continue at this rate, we are at a very serious risk of overwhelming our local hospital and limited ICU capacity. If this trajectory of disease continues, the virus is on the cusp of spiraling completely out of control in the Foothills.”

Kelaita advises, “If you must be out, practice physical distancing and wear a cloth face covering at all times you are around others. Additional community mitigation actions will be reintroduced if these disease trends continue. These are the actions such as the forced closing of businesses, restaurants, wineries, and other group gatherings like we have seen in neighboring counties.”