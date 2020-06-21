Sunny
Fire Continues To Burn Near Cedar Ridge

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Air resources will be busy today trying to gain some containment on a wildfire that ignited late yesterday near Cedar Ridge.

The fire was first reported last night near Forest Road 3N11. It is situated in a hard to access canyon in the Rose Creek area. The US Forest Service took over operations from CAL Fire late yesterday. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office continues to issue an advisory evacuation notice for residents on the north side of Estailta Drive and Keltz Mine Road. Residents in that area should be prepared for an evacuation, and others are asked to avoid the area.

The latest size estimate released by fire officials is around three acres.

