Update: Vehicle Fire Spreads Into Vegetation

Update at 2:01 p.m.: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain in the area mopping up.

Update at 1:50 p.m.: Good progress is being made with the fire, with some resources released from the scene

Original post at 1:40 p.m.:Valley Springs, CA– Fire resources are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle fire that has spread into vegetation located at South Commanche Parkway and Slate Drive in the Valley Springs area. The fire is putting up plenty of black smoke and is reportedly threatening structures. The fire has been named the Slate fire and is currently at an estimated quarter acre in size.