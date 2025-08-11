Clear
Power Outage Impacting Yosemite National Park

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — PG&E reports that a power outage impacts a wide area of Yosemite National Park.

616 customers are impacted in areas along Big Oak Flat Road, El Portal Road, Tioga Road, and Wawona Road. The outage stretches into Yosemite Valley.

The lights went out at 5:10 pm on Sunday, and PG&E has been investigating the cause and making needed repairs. What caused the outage is not immediately clear. The company hopes to have full restoration by 9 am today.

