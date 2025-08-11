Calaveras Supervisors To Review Salaries, Recognize Archivist, Hear From PG&E

San Andreas, CA — The board of supervisors in Calaveras County will meet on Tuesday.

Early in the meeting, there will be a vote on a proclamation recognizing Shannon Van Zant for her 21 years of exemplary service as the Calaveras Archivist.

Later, the supervisors will take a step toward changing the way salaries are determined for board members. In late 2006, the county leaders approved a formula that sets the salary for the board of supervisors at 50% of the average pay between the Auditor Controller, Tax Collector, Assessor, Clerk Recorder, and Sheriff. There is also an additional bump for the board chair.

Currently, it equates to an hourly wage of $41.36 for general board members and $48.81 for the board chair. Calculating it out over 40 hours per week, and 12 months per year, it is $86,028 and $101,524.

The board on Tuesday will vote on the first reading of an ordinance to eliminate the current formula and keep the salaries at that same level for the time being. The board plans to implement salary changes for other elected officials and a revised formula for board members at a later meeting. It is anticipated to take into account supervisor pay in surrounding counties and base it on a percentage of local superior court judge salaries.

In addition, there will be a presentation from PG&E representatives about the progress in Calaveras County on the California Wildfire Safety Program.

There will be a presentation on the Safe Streets and Roads For All grant program.

The board will also vote on allowing the Calaveras Director of Emergency Services to submit a grant proposal to CAL Fire for the Mokelumne Hill-Buckeye Gulch Fuel Break project.

The meeting will start at 9 am on Tuesday at the Governor Center in San Andreas.