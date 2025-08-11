Valley Springs Native Training For Navy Submarine Service

Valley Springs, CA– Seaman Apprentice Gustavo Ramirez, a Valley Springs, California, native, is training to join the U.S. Navy’s submarine force, which traces its history back 125 years to the commissioning of the USS Holland in 1900. A 2019 graduate of Sierra Hills Education Center, Ramirez said his upbringing taught him the value of teamwork.

“Growing up, I learned the importance of connecting with people,” Ramirez said. “You can’t do everything on your own. Sometimes you need help, and it’s important to have people around you who you can rely on.”

Ramirez enlisted in the Navy eight months ago and is now a student at Navy Submarine School, preparing to serve as a submarine sonar technician. He said he joined the Navy to turn his life in a new direction. Located aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, the school trains officers and enlisted sailors for operational submarine commands. It also hosts members of the Royal Australian Navy as part of the AUKUS Pillar 1 Optimal Pathway — a partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to help Australia acquire a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

Once in the fleet, sailors build on the foundation set at submarine school to operate and maintain submarines, with refresher and advanced training available to sharpen specialized skills.