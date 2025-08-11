New Angels Camp City Councilmember Appointed

Downtown Angels Camp View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — After Isabel Moncada resigned from the Angels Camp City Council last month, the remaining four members conducted interviews with prospective candidates.

At the most recent meeting last week, Kara Scott was the top pick of the council and selected to fill the remaining term of Moncada’s seat, through December of 2026.

Three candidates submitted applications: Scott, Mary Kelly, and Mike Ziehlke. After Scott’s selection, she was administered the oath of office by Mayor Michael Chimente.

Scott’s application notes that she is a medical billing specialist and bookkeeper. She is currently employed by Calaveras County government and is also involved with her family’s longtime roofing company. She noted that the three biggest issues in Angels Camp are economic opportunities, infrastructure improvement needs, and budget constraints/revenue issues.

City Administrator Pam Caronongan stated in a Mother Lode Views interview this past weekend, “It was very tough as all three candidates did very well. The council made a decision to appoint Ms. Scott, now Councilmember Scott, and we would like to congratulate her.”

Mayor Chimente echoed the comments and added that he thanks Ziehlke and Kelly for also applying and showing an interest in serving the citizens of Angels Camp.

The other existing councilmembers are Chimente, Caroline Schirato, Alvin Broglio and Scott Behiel.