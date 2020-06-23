More Progress Extinguishing Quarter Fire

Quarter Fire Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — The number of crew members fighting the Quarter Fire near Cedar Ridge has declined as officials make progress extinguishing the incident.

A reconnaissance flight shows that minimal heat and smoke is coming from the fire area this morning. Last night crews were able to place a line around the fire, and they will work to strengthen it today. The goal is to reach a minimum width of 25 feet. The fire is officially considered 10 percent contained

The Forest Service adds, “Crews are trenching much of the lower line to prevent ‘roll-outs’ and potential spotting from burning debris rolling downslope and crossing the fire line. Hose lays from engines above the fire as well as pumps in the river on the bottom of the fire will provide water to firefighters today. This will allow crews to fill portable backpack water pumps to treat hot spots and begin mop-up efforts.”

Yesterday there were nearly 275 firefighters assigned to the incident, and the number has now dropped to 179. There are seven hand crews, one helicopter, four engines, four dozers and a water tender.

All of the earlier evacuation advisories have been lifted.

To view a map of the Quarter Fire area, click here.