Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend Events

There are a few events planned this Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend in the Mother Lode.

Saturday morning get some training at the Country Cowboy Church at the Livingworks safeTALK 4-hour interactive, practical, practice-oriented workshop. The workshop helps to move beyond the stigma and common tendencies to miss or dismiss suicide, teaching how to recognize invitations for help in people who have thoughts of suicide, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, and KeepSafe.) The event will link people with community resources and does provide three continuing education units. Details are here.

Soroptimist International of Twain Harte will hold its Annual All You Can Eat Crab Dinner on Saturday, January 18 at the Tuolumne Veteran’s Memorial Hall. Details are here.

Saturday evening there is also a dinner at the Sonora Opera Hall. The Robert Burns Scottish Dinner is a fundraiser for the Not for profit- California Celtic Heritage Organisation. There will be live music, a bagpiper, Mary Queen of Scots, haggis-on-a-stick, and featured poems from Robert Burns. More details are in the event listing here. More details from the Newsmaker of the Day about the event are here.

Docent Training at Columbia State Historic Park begins January 18th as detailed here.

Take your polystyrene (styrofoam) to be collected by the Tuolumne County Master Gardeners this weekend. The details are here.

January 21st is Martin Luther King Jr. Day with various schools, most banks, government offices, and the U.S. Postal Service, closed. Sunday, January 20th, is the annual Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration at the Sonora High School Auditorium.

If you have your tickets Monday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is the Tuolumne County 4-H Drive Thru Dinner from 4 to 6pm.