Robert Burns Charity Dinner This Saturday

Sonora Opera Hall View Photo

There will be a couple of Scottish themed Robert Burns Charity Dinners over the next couple of weeks.

Patrick Michael Karnahan, one of the organizers with the California Celtic Heritage Organization, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The California Celtic Heritage Organization is a non-profit 501(C)(3), that promotes and preserves Celtic heritage through education, charity and entertainment.

Their first ever Robert Burns Charity Dinner will allow the Organization to give back to the community with various scholarships, donations and more.

It will take place at the Sonora Opera Hall in Sonora this Saturday January 18th, starting at 6 PM.

The full dinner will include Scottish Beef Roast or Chicken in the Heather. There will also be samples of Haggis. The themed evening will also include Scottish Ballads by the Black Irish Band, live bagpipes, Highland dancing and an address by Mary Queen of Scots.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://cacelticheritage.org/

Additionally, the 2020 Sonora Odd Fellows Burns Supper will take place on Saturday January 25th, inside of the Hurst Ranch Barn in Jamestown.

The cocktail hour, which includes Scotch tasting, will begin at 5 PM. The traditional Scottsh Dinner will be served at 6 PM. There will be readings of Scott burns works, bagpipes, Highland dancers, silent and live auctions and more.

No tickets will be sold at the door.

For tickets and more information, log on to ioofsonora.org

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.