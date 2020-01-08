Sunny
Newsom Announces New Strategy For Fighting Homelessness

By B.J. Hansen
Governor Gavin Newsom

Sacramento, CA — California will make travel trailers and tent structures available for cities and counties, and the Governor hopes to create a $750-million fund to help people facing homelessness pay their rent.

Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement in response to the state’s growing challenges surrounding homelessness. The Associated Press reports that 100 travel trailers and modular tent structures will go to cities and counties that meet certain criteria. They will be used for temporary housing and to provide health and social services.

The Governor is also proposing to create a $750-million fund using both state money and philanthropic donations. Eligible people, facing homelessness, could use it to cover rent costs. In addition, Newsom has directed state officials to identify surplus public property that can be used to shelter homeless residents on a temporary basis. It could be areas like land near highways or vacant state buildings.

