Clear
34.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lawmakers Returning To State Capitol For New Legislative Session

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
California State Capitol Building

California State Capitol Building

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — One of the items that California lawmakers will debate is a $4.2-billion climate bond to deal with the impacts of natural disasters.

The Associated Press reports that it would be like an advanced loan before the next catastrophe hits. Republicans are raising concerns that California should instead use existing revenue rather than borrowing new money.

Today kicks off a new legislative session at the state capitol, and the bond is one of dozens of proposals held over from the last legislative session, and they must be approved or denied by the end of this month.

There will also be discussion over the coming weeks about various bills introduced related to PG&E, whose infrastructure has been linked to several wildfires, and who has been criticized about the handling of last year’s planned power shutoffs.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     