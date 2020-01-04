Discarded Packaging In Bathroom Results In Theft Arrest

Sonora, CA – Finding discarded packaging in the bathroom of the Sonora Rite-Aid on Mono Way prompted store employees to detain a suspect, which led to his arrest for shoplifting and drugs.

Sonora police relay that a clerk spotted the suspect, 44-year-old Christopher Wade Phillips, taking an item into the bathroom. Phillips was stopped while trying to exit the store with an FM/AM radio and earbuds hidden in his clothing.

When officers arrived, they searched the restroom and found the radio’s packaging that had been ripped open and thrown in a trash can. Phillips had outstanding warrants which allowed him to be searched by officers and less than a gram of methamphetamine was also discovered on him. He was arrested for petty theft and drug possession.

Of note, as reported here in January of 2018, Phillips was arrested for burglary in connection with a break-in at the Amador-Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) services center on North Washington Street.